Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 19 (04-10 May 2020)

Highlights:

  • Thirteen (13) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 reported in week 19. All were tested negative. So far 51 patients investigated since 27 March 2020 while started receiving notification through EWARS hotline as per current COVID-19 surveillance protocol. No positive case has been detected yet.

  • In Cox’s Bazar district, 52 additional patients tested positive for COVID-19 in week 19. Total COVID-19 patients in district is 91 (all host community). The first COVID-19 patient was detected on 23 March.

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (17.1%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 19. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.6%) over last couple of months.

  • Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 2 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 17.1% in week 19 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

  • Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of population.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. No SARI death has been reported so far.

  • Currently 12 sentinel sites (Isolation Units, IUs) in camps have been trained to collect sample using SARI/Suspected COVID-19 case definition.

  • For enhancing testing, selected additional sites along with sentinel sites are collecting sample from ARI/ILI patient from OPD. 149 samples were collected on that basis and will be continuing for early detection of case.

  • Rapid Investigation Team (comprised of IUs and CHW Supervisors) is functional in camps for case investigation and contact tracing.

  • Go.Data apps will be using for data collection along with preliminary notification receiving through EWRAS hotline.

