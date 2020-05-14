Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 19 (04-10 May 2020)

Highlights:

Thirteen (13) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 reported in week 19. All were tested negative. So far 51 patients investigated since 27 March 2020 while started receiving notification through EWARS hotline as per current COVID-19 surveillance protocol. No positive case has been detected yet.

In Cox’s Bazar district, 52 additional patients tested positive for COVID-19 in week 19. Total COVID-19 patients in district is 91 (all host community). The first COVID-19 patient was detected on 23 March.

Acute Respiratory Infection (17.1%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.9%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 19. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.6%) over last couple of months.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 2 months. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 17.1% in week 19 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of population.

Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. No SARI death has been reported so far.

Currently 12 sentinel sites (Isolation Units, IUs) in camps have been trained to collect sample using SARI/Suspected COVID-19 case definition.

For enhancing testing, selected additional sites along with sentinel sites are collecting sample from ARI/ILI patient from OPD. 149 samples were collected on that basis and will be continuing for early detection of case.

Rapid Investigation Team (comprised of IUs and CHW Supervisors) is functional in camps for case investigation and contact tracing.