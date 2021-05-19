Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 18 (3-9 May 2021)

As of week 18, (3-9 May 2021) there are 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 39 999 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.7%. This week (week 18), 91 new confirmed cases detected, 1 223 samples were tested, test positivity was 7.4%.

Cases per million in last 7 days 106 with a change in last 7 days 69%

As of this week (week 18)

Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 20 (0-90) years

Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 50%

All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-84, C2W-64, C3-48, C15-48, C4-45)

A total of 11 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.6%

The incidence is 77.9 per 100,000 people

Highlights: