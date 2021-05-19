Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 18 (3-9 May 2021)
As of week 18, (3-9 May 2021) there are 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 39 999 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.7%. This week (week 18), 91 new confirmed cases detected, 1 223 samples were tested, test positivity was 7.4%.
Cases per million in last 7 days 106 with a change in last 7 days 69%
As of this week (week 18)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 20 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 50%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-84, C2W-64, C3-48, C15-48, C4-45)
A total of 11 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.6%
The incidence is 77.9 per 100,000 people
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (16.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.5%) & suspected malaria (2.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 18.
Suspected SARI death under enhanced Community-based mortality surveillance has been continued since week 28, 2020.
Eighty-five (85) suspected SARI deaths have been reported so far and reviewed subsequently by Rapid Investigation and Response Team (RIRT) for COIVD-19.
Total Nine (9) SARI deaths were considered as death due to probable COVID-19 till date.
