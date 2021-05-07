Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 17 (26 April- 2 May 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 17, (26 April – 2 May 2021) there are 579 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 38 776 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.5%.

This week (week 17), 54 new confirmed cases detected, 1 109 samples were tested, test positivity was 4.9%.

As of this week (week 17)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 19 (0-90) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 51%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-78, C2W-57, C3-39, C4-38, C15-32)

• Cases per million in last 7 days 63, change in last 7 days 74%

• A total of 11 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 1.9%