Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 17 (20-26 April 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights:

  • Fourteen (14) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 reported in week 17. All were tested negative. So far 33 patients investigated since 27 March 2020 while started receiving notification through EWARS hotline as per current COVID-19 surveillance protocol. No positive case has been detected yet.

  • In Cox’s Bazar district, 10 additional patients tested positive for COVID-19 in week 17. Total COVID-19 patients in district is 15 (all host community). The first COVID-19 patient was detected on 23 March.

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (16.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.3%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 17. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (3.0%) over last couple of months.

  • Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 1 and half month. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 17.6% in week 17 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

  • Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of population.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. No SARI death has been reported so far.

  • Currently 12 sentinel sites (Isolation and Treatment Centers) have been trained to collect sample using SARI/Suspected COVID-19 case definition in camps.

  • Additionally for further strengthening testing, selected sentinel sites have been communicated for ARI/ILI samples from OPD patients. 5 samples collected so far on such basis and it will be continuing in coming days in order to early detection of cases.

  • Rapid Investigation Teams are functional for case investigation and contact tracing. Go.Data apps will be using for data collection tool along with preliminary notification receiving in EWRAS.

  • Out of 15 COVID-19 positive patients in Cox’s Bazar district, 8 from Maheshkhali, 4 from Teknaf, 3 from Sadar and 1 from Chakaria upazila.

  • The average age of patients is 36.2 years (median 35, range 17-65). 80% are male and 1 Health Care Worker.

Related Content