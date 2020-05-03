Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 17 (20-26 April 2020)

Highlights:

Fourteen (14) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 reported in week 17. All were tested negative. So far 33 patients investigated since 27 March 2020 while started receiving notification through EWARS hotline as per current COVID-19 surveillance protocol. No positive case has been detected yet.

In Cox’s Bazar district, 10 additional patients tested positive for COVID-19 in week 17. Total COVID-19 patients in district is 15 (all host community). The first COVID-19 patient was detected on 23 March.

Acute Respiratory Infection (16.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.3%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 17. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (3.0%) over last couple of months.

Total consultation is significantly dropped over 50% in last 1 and half month. Out of total consultation, ARI contributed 17.6% in week 17 decreased from 26.4% in week 12.

Two third reduction of total ARI consultation indicates changes in specific health seeking behavior of population.

Community-based mortality surveillance has included SARI death in weekly reporting. No SARI death has been reported so far.

Currently 12 sentinel sites (Isolation and Treatment Centers) have been trained to collect sample using SARI/Suspected COVID-19 case definition in camps.

Additionally for further strengthening testing, selected sentinel sites have been communicated for ARI/ILI samples from OPD patients. 5 samples collected so far on such basis and it will be continuing in coming days in order to early detection of cases.

Rapid Investigation Teams are functional for case investigation and contact tracing. Go.Data apps will be using for data collection tool along with preliminary notification receiving in EWRAS.

Out of 15 COVID-19 positive patients in Cox’s Bazar district, 8 from Maheshkhali, 4 from Teknaf, 3 from Sadar and 1 from Chakaria upazila.