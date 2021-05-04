Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 16 (19-25 April 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 16, (19 – 25 Apr 2021) there are 525 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 37 667 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.3%.

This week (week 16), 31 new confirmed cases detected, 1 003 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.1%.

As of this week (week 16)