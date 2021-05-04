Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 16 (19-25 April 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 16, (19 – 25 Apr 2021) there are 525 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 37 667 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.3%.
This week (week 16), 31 new confirmed cases detected, 1 003 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.1%.
As of this week (week 16)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-70, C2W-51, C3-38, C15-30, C4-28)
A total of 11 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.1%
The incidence is 61.1 per 100,000 people
Cases per million 33.7 in week 16, change in last 7 days 7.1%