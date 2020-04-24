Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 16 (13-19 April 2020)

Highlights:

Ten Suspected COVID-19 cases reported in camps in week 16. All were tested negative. So far 22 cases investigated since 27 March 2020 while started suspected COVID-19 notification received through EWARS hotline. No positive case was identified yet.

Ten sentinel site (Isolation and Treatment Centers) are collecting sample using SARI and suspected COVID-19 case definition.

Two batches of COVID-19 contact tracing TOT done and cascade training of contact tracer is planned next week and will be completed by 30 April 2020.