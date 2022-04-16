Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 16 (10 - 16 April 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 16, (18-24 Apr) 2022 there were 5,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 99,049 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.0% In the reporting week, three (3) new confirmed cases were detected out of 696 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.4% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is lower in comparison with the previous week.

As of this week (week 16)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 20 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 55% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-408, C24-388, C2W-368, C4-365, and C3-337

• No new death was reported in this Epi week.

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 42 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%

• The weekly incidence was 3.5 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is lower in comparison with the previous week.