Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 15 (12-18 April 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 15, (12 – 18 Apr 2021) there are 494 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 36 664 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.3%.
This week (week 15), 29 new confirmed cases detected, 871 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.3%.
As of this week (week 15)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-70, C2W-50, C3-38, C15-28, C6-26)
A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.0%
The incidence is 57.5 per 100,000 people,
Cases per million 32.6 in week 15, change in last 7 days 62.5%