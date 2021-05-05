Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 15 (12-18 April 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 15, (12 – 18 Apr 2021) there are 494 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 36 664 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.3%.

This week (week 15), 29 new confirmed cases detected, 871 samples were tested, test positivity was 3.3%.

As of this week (week 15)