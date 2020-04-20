Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 15 (06-12 April 2020)

Highlight:

SARI surveillance has been continued at 11 SARI Isolation and Treatment Centers (ITC) for early detection on COVID-19 case.

As part of go.data rolling out for COVID-19, TOT on go.data and contract tracing training will be held on early next week.

Outbreak investigation and contact tracing SOP shared with partners for reviewing and finalization

12 suspected COVID-19 cases investigated by Rapid Investigation Team, sample tested, no confirmed case identified yet.