Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 15 (06-12 April 2020)

Highlight:

  • SARI surveillance has been continued at 11 SARI Isolation and Treatment Centers (ITC) for early detection on COVID-19 case.

  • As part of go.data rolling out for COVID-19, TOT on go.data and contract tracing training will be held on early next week.

  • Outbreak investigation and contact tracing SOP shared with partners for reviewing and finalization

  • 12 suspected COVID-19 cases investigated by Rapid Investigation Team, sample tested, no confirmed case identified yet.

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (18.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1.4%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 15. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.9%) over last couple of months

