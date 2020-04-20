Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 15 (06-12 April 2020)
Attachments
Highlight:
SARI surveillance has been continued at 11 SARI Isolation and Treatment Centers (ITC) for early detection on COVID-19 case.
As part of go.data rolling out for COVID-19, TOT on go.data and contract tracing training will be held on early next week.
Outbreak investigation and contact tracing SOP shared with partners for reviewing and finalization
12 suspected COVID-19 cases investigated by Rapid Investigation Team, sample tested, no confirmed case identified yet.
Acute Respiratory Infection (18.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1.4%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 15. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.9%) over last couple of months