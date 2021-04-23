Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 14 (5-11 April 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 14, (5 Apr – 11 Apr 2021) there are 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 35 793 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.3%.

This week (week 14), 20 new confirmed cases detected, 879 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.3%.

