Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 14 (5-11 April 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 14, (5 Apr – 11 Apr 2021) there are 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 35 793 samples were tested, total positivity rate 1.3%.
This week (week 14), 20 new confirmed cases detected, 879 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.3%.
As of this week (week 14)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-66, C2W-49, C3-35, C15-28, C6-26)
A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.2%
The incidence is 54.1 per 100,000 people, cases per million 22.1