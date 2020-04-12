Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 13 (30 March - 05 April 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
SARI surveillance has been at 9 designated isolation and treatment centers (ITC) for early detection on COVID-19 case.
Adaptation of go.data for COVID-19 is under development for rollingout.
Camp wise RIT team allocation done and COVID-19 Outbreak investigation SOP will be finalized soon, under review process.
Acute Respiratory Infection (19.8%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 14. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.5%) over last couple of months.