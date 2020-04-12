Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 13 (30 March - 05 April 2020)

Highlights:

  • SARI surveillance has been at 9 designated isolation and treatment centers (ITC) for early detection on COVID-19 case.

  • Adaptation of go.data for COVID-19 is under development for rollingout.

  • Camp wise RIT team allocation done and COVID-19 Outbreak investigation SOP will be finalized soon, under review process.

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (19.8%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 14. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.5%) over last couple of months.

