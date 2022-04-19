Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 13 (28 March- 3 April 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 13, (28 Mar-3 Apr) 2022 there were 5,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 97,060 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.1%

In the reporting week, seven (7) new confirmed cases were detected out of 900 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.8% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is down from the 1.4% reported the previous week.

