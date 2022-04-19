Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 13 (28 March- 3 April 2022)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 13, (28 Mar-3 Apr) 2022 there were 5,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 97,060 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.1%
In the reporting week, seven (7) new confirmed cases were detected out of 900 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.8% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is down from the 1.4% reported the previous week.
As of this week (week 13)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively
Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 55% respectively
All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-405, C24-387, C2W-368, C4-363, and C3-337
No new death was reported in this Epi week. Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 42 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%
The weekly incidence was 8.1 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is 46% lower in comparison with the previous week.