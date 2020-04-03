Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 13 (23 – 29 March 2020)

Highlights:

  • Surveillance strategy has been shared with Epidemiology Working Group for review and will be finalized upon receiving their feedback by next week.

  • Rapid Investigation Team training completed and camp wise allocation of investigation team members done.

  • Adaptation of go.data for COVID-19 is being planed for rolling-out.

  • IEDCR Field Laboratory based on Cox’s Bazar Medical College started COVID-19 PCR testing science April 01, 2020.

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (25.4%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.7%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 13. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.1%) over last couple of months.

