Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 13 (23 – 29 March 2020)

Highlights:

Surveillance strategy has been shared with Epidemiology Working Group for review and will be finalized upon receiving their feedback by next week.

Rapid Investigation Team training completed and camp wise allocation of investigation team members done.

Adaptation of go.data for COVID-19 is being planed for rolling-out.

IEDCR Field Laboratory based on Cox’s Bazar Medical College started COVID-19 PCR testing science April 01, 2020.