Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 12 (22-28 March 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 12, (22 – 28 Mar 2021) there are 438 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 34 224 samples were tested.

This week (week 12), 2 new confirmed cases detected, 855 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.2%.

As of this week (week 12)

  • Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years
  • Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%
  • All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-62, C2W-43, C3-33, C15-28, C6-25)
  • A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.3%
  • The incidence is 50.9 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.1%
  • The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.3%

