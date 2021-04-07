Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 12 (22-28 March 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 12, (22 – 28 Mar 2021) there are 438 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 34 224 samples were tested.
This week (week 12), 2 new confirmed cases detected, 855 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.2%.
As of this week (week 12)
- Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years
- Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%
- All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-62, C2W-43, C3-33, C15-28, C6-25)
- A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.3%
- The incidence is 50.9 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.1%
- The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.3%