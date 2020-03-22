Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 12 (16 – 22 March 2020)

Highlights:

▪ Rapid Investigation team training for COVID-19 outbreak investigation and response following guidance and tools received from WHO regional office is ongoing with an adaptation in the camp context.

▪ Adaptation of go.data for COVID-19 outbreak data collection is under review and planed for rolling-out.

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (24.3%), Diarrheal Diseases (6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.8%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 12. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.3%) over last couple of months.