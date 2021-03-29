Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 11 (15-21 March 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

• As of week 11, (15 – 22 Mar 2021) there are 436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 33 369 samples were tested.

• This week (week 11), 4 new confirmed cases detected, 926 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.4%.

As of this week (week 11)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-61, C2W-43, C3-33, C15-28, C6-25)

• A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.3%

• The incidence is 50.7 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.3%

• The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.3%