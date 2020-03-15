Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 11 (09 – 15 March 2020)

Highlights:

▪ Health sector COVID-19 preparedness and response readiness plan for Rohingya refugee and affected host populations has been reviewed and elaborated inline with 8 pillars detailing the activities and shared and review continued by health sector working group.

▪ Capacity building of health facilities has been taken in terms of COVID-19 surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention and control.

▪ Rapid Investigation Team staffing and training will be taken place soon.

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (23.7%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 11. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.3%) over last couple of months.