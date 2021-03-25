Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 10 (8-14 March 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 10, (8 – 14 Mar 2021) there are 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 32 443 samples were tested.

This week (week 10), 11 new confirmed cases detected, 955 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.6%.

As of this week (week 10)

Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years - Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53% - All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-60, C2W-43, C3-33, C15-28, C6-25)

A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.3% - The incidence is 50.2 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.4% - The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.3%

Highlights:

Acute Respiratory Infection (19.1%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.1%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 10.

Suspected SARI death under enhanced Community-based mortality surveillance has been continued since week 28, 2020.

– Seventy-five (75) suspected SARI deaths have been reported so far and reviewed subsequently by Rapid Investigation and Response Team (RIRT) for COIVD-19.

– Total Nine (9) SARI deaths were considered as death due to probable COVID-19 till date.