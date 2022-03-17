Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 10 (7-13 March) 2022

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 10, (7-13 Mar )2022 there were 5,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 94,317 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.2%

In the reporting week, forty (40) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,051 total samples tested. This translated to a 3.8% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 9.0% reported the previous week.

As of this week (week 10)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-401, C24-382, C2W-366, C4-360, and C3-330

• No new death was reported in this Epi week. Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 42 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%

• The weekly incidence was 46.1 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is 64% lower in comparison with the previous week.