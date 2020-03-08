Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 10 (02 – 08 March 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
One AWD RDT positive case reported in camps in week 10
Health sector COVID-19 preparedness and response reediness plan for Rohingya refugee and affected host populations has been reviewed and elaborated inline with 8 pillars detailing the activities and shared with health sector working group for further review.
Capacity building of health facilities has been taken in terms of COVID-19 surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention and control.
Acute Respiratory Infection (23.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 10. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.1%) over last couple of months.