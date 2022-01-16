Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 1 (3-9 Jan 2022)

As of week 1, (3-9 Jan 2022) there were 3,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 81,982 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 4.0%.

In the reporting week, nine (9) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,058 total samples tested. This translated to a 0.9% Test positivity Rate(TPR) which is up from 0.2% reported the previous week. As of this week (week 1)

Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively

Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively

All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C24-206, C3-203, C17-186, C2W-181, and C21-179.

No new death was reported in this Epi week hence weekly case fatality ratio remains 0 for the past eight weeks

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 34 with the average case fatality ratio of 1.0%

The weekly incidence was 10.5 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is higher in comparison with two previous weeks.