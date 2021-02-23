Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 06 (8-14 Feb 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

• As of week 06, (8 – 14 Feb 2021) there are 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 28 958 samples were tested.

• This week (week 06), 9 new confirmed cases detected, 893 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.0%.

As of this week (week 06)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 18 (0-90) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-56, C2W-39, C3-29, C15-26, C6-24)

• A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.5%

• The incidence is 46.1 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.3%

• The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%