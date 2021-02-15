Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 05 (1-7 Feb 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 05 (1 – 7 Feb 2021) there are 387 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 28 065 samples were tested.

This week (week 05), 6 new confirmed cases detected, 952 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.6%.

As of this week (week 05)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-38, C3-28, C15-26, C6-23)

• A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.6%

• The incidence is 45.0 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.2%

• The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%