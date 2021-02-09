Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 04 (25-31 Jan 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 04 (25 – 31 Jan 2021) there are 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 27 133 samples were tested.

This week (week 04), 8 new confirmed cases detected, 943 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.8%.

As of this week (week 04):

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-38, C3-28, C15-25, C6-22)

• A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.6%

• The incidence is 44.3 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.8%

• The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%