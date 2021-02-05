Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 03 (18-24 Jan 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 03 (18 – 24 Jan 2021) there are 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 26 170 samples were tested.

This week (week 03), no new confirmed case detected, 889 samples were tested.

As of this week (week 03)

  • Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years

  • Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%

  • All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)

  • A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%

  • The incidence is 43.4 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.0%

  • The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%

Highlights:

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (18.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.1%) & Unexplained Fever (0.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 3.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28, 2020 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twenty five (25) SARI death has been reported so far.

