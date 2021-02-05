Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 03 (18-24 Jan 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 03 (18 – 24 Jan 2021) there are 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 26 170 samples were tested.
This week (week 03), no new confirmed case detected, 889 samples were tested.
As of this week (week 03)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)
A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%
The incidence is 43.4 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.0%
The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (18.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.1%) & Unexplained Fever (0.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 3.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28, 2020 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twenty five (25) SARI death has been reported so far.