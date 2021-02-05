Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 03 (18-24 Jan 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 03 (18 – 24 Jan 2021) there are 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 26 170 samples were tested.

This week (week 03), no new confirmed case detected, 889 samples were tested.

As of this week (week 03)

Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years

Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%

All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)

A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%

The incidence is 43.4 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.0%

The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%

