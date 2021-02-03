Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 02 (11-17 Jan 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 02 (11 – 17 Jan 2021) there are 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 25 281 samples were tested.

This week (week 02), 2 new confirmed case detected, 872 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.2%.

As of this week (week 02)

Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years

Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%

All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)

A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%

The incidence is 43.4 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.2%

The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.5%

Highlights: