Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 02 (11-17 Jan 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 02 (11 – 17 Jan 2021) there are 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 25 281 samples were tested.
This week (week 02), 2 new confirmed case detected, 872 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.2%.
As of this week (week 02)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years
Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%
All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)
A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%
The incidence is 43.4 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.2%
The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.5%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (18.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.3%) & Unexplained Fever (1.2%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 2.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28, 2020 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twenty three (23) SARI death has been reported so far.