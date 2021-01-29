Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 01(4-10 Jan 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 01 (04 – 10 Jan 2021) there are 371 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), 24 409 samples were tested.
This week (week 01), 4 new confirmed case detected, 1 011 samples were tested, test positivity rate was 0.4%.
As of this week (week 01)
median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 19 (0-90) years
female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 52%
all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)
a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%
the incidence is 43.1 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.2%
the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.5%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (18.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.5%) & Unexplained Fever (0.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 1.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28, 2020 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twenty (20) SARI death has been reported so far.