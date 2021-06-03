Bangladesh — DTM REMAP — Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 - April 2021)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in Bangladesh, through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports and land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of 14 months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Bangladesh mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the country.

The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in Bangladesh. In April 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Bangladesh assessed 23 PoEs. The most common type of PoE reported was land borders (12), followed by airports (8) and blue borders (3). Internal transit points are not taken into account for analysis in this snapshot. During the PoE reporting period (April 2020 - April 2021), the number of assessed PoEs in Bangladesh increased from 19 to 231 PoEs. The status of the PoEs changed notably. None of the PoEs were fully operational at the beginning of the assessment. However, by April 2021, 10 PoEs were fully operational, nine were partially operational, three were fully closed and one was unknown.