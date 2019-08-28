28 Aug 2019

Bangladesh: Donors help 85,000 Rohingya refugees

Report
from Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original
© ABIR ABDULLAH / HI
© ABIR ABDULLAH / HI

Since August 2017, more than 910,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar's military crackdown, taking refuge in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Humanity & Inclusion (operating under the name ‘handicap international’ in Bangladesh) has worked in Rohingya refugee camps since 2007. As one of five NGOs present in August 2017, to respond to the massive influx of refugees, the association has since helped more than 85,000 people across 19 refugee camps, including Kutupalong, Balukhali, Unchiprang and Nayapara. With host communities also becoming vulnerable, more than 1.3 million people are now in need of humanitarian assistance.

Huge needs

Rohingya refugees remain highly dependent on humanitarian aid, and their future is uncertain.

"Many Rohingya refugees have a disability or are in a critical medical situation,” explains Jean-Loup Gouot, director of Humanity & Inclusion in Bangladesh. “These particularly fragile people have reduced mobility, live in an environment that is not adapted—there are no ramps, or even streets—and are socially isolated, which makes them even more exposed to the risks of violence, abuse, exploitation and violence. Our priority is to enable everyone to have access to basic and specific services, such as health care, rehabilitation, psychological support, and other services."

Our donors have helped…

✅ 13,000+ people attend rehabilitation sessions
✅ 9,100+ people benefit from psychosocial support sessions
✅ distribute 1,800 mobility aids (walkers, crutches, etc.)
✅ organize fun activities for children living in the camps
✅ build 2 humanitarian storage centers, with 15 trucks to move humanitarian supplies
✅ distribute 1,000 kits with cooking utensils, blankets & food (4,000+ beneficiaries)
✅ distribute 12,700 food rations (63,500+ beneficiaries)
✅ distribute 900+ housing kits

