Bangladesh – District Snapshot - Tangail - Survey on Drivers of Migration (REMAP 2020)

The Survey on Drivers of Migration (SDM), which was published in July 2020, aims to better understand the drivers of migration in Bangladesh among regular and irregular potential migrants along different thematic areas and themes. The survey was conducted with 11,415 potential migrants that were interviewed in 64 districts.

Following the country-level assessment, data was analyzed at district level in order to gauge potential geographical differences and provide greater nuance and detail to the focus themes i.e. demographics and socioeconomic profiles, migration costs etc.

This report will take a closer look at Tangail district, located in the Dhaka division, central Bangladesh. Tangail district is bordered by Jamalpur district in the north, by Dhaka and Manikhanj districts in the south, by Mymensingh and Gazipur districts in the east and by Sirajganj district in the west. With a population of 3,749,085, Tangail’s economy is predominately agricultural.