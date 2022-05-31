Bangladesh : DIEM - Data in Emergencies Monitoring brief, Round 5 - Results and recommendations (May 2022)

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a household survey in Bangladesh through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security. This fifth-round survey utilized a random sample of 2 079 households across all divisions of the country. Households were surveyed over the telephone to monitor the impacts of shocks on livelihoods and food security. The data, collected from 17 March to 2 April 2022, were weighted by the demographics of the division, urban/rural setting and the material of the house walls as a proxy for wealth.

Income and shocks

The most frequent shocks were unchanged from previous rounds and included sickness/death in the household, higher food prices and job losses. The frequency of sickness/death in the household increased from 18 percent in the previous round of data collected in October and November 2021 to 29 percent this round. Differences in the prevalence of economic shocks across divisions and hotspots1 include a higher frequency of reported loss of employment in Barisal, Rajshahi and the hotspot of Barind; and high prices which affected Dhaka and Rajshahi. In the round of data collected in April and May 2021, households relying on livestock were disproportionally affected by shocks and income losses. The trend was reversed in the October-November round, but in the current round, shocks affected households with livestock more than crop producers and non-agricultural households. The income from agricultural trade and farm labour declined the most, and agricultural sales mostly decreased for about a quarter of respondents (Figure 2).