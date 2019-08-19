Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 3, 10 August, 2019

Latest Dengue Situation

38844 Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019

2176 No. of new patients admitted in last 24 hours

12196 No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date

9420 Currently admitted patients

29 Total reported deaths

29395 No. of released patients till to date

Global and regional update

Philippines: 130,463 cases, 561 deaths as of 13 July, 2019

Malaysia: 75,913 cases, 111 deaths as of 27 July, 2019

Vietnam: 115,186 cases, 12 deaths as of 21 July, 2019

Thailand: 44,671 cases, 62 deaths as of 16 July, 2019

Singapore: 8,020 cases as of 21 July, 2019

Sri Lanka: 234,078 cases, 47 deaths as of 05 Aug, 2019

Extended Aedes survey in public places

In addition to the routine monsoon survey at households in July 2019, Disease Control division, DGHS conducted an additional survey in public places (Bus terminals, Railway station, Slum areas, Metro rail projects, Police line, Hospitals etc.). A total of 4 entomology teams surveyed 14 areas during 31 Jul – 04 Aug, 2019.

12 out of 14 sites had B1 > 20

Bus terminal / depot, rail station are most aedes-dense areas

Discarded tires are the most potential breeding sources

Case Analysis Summary