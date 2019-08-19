Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 3, 10 August, 2019
Latest Dengue Situation
38844 Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019
2176 No. of new patients admitted in last 24 hours
12196 No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date
9420 Currently admitted patients
29 Total reported deaths
29395 No. of released patients till to date
Global and regional update
Philippines: 130,463 cases, 561 deaths as of 13 July, 2019
Malaysia: 75,913 cases, 111 deaths as of 27 July, 2019
Vietnam: 115,186 cases, 12 deaths as of 21 July, 2019
Thailand: 44,671 cases, 62 deaths as of 16 July, 2019
Singapore: 8,020 cases as of 21 July, 2019
Sri Lanka: 234,078 cases, 47 deaths as of 05 Aug, 2019
Extended Aedes survey in public places
In addition to the routine monsoon survey at households in July 2019, Disease Control division, DGHS conducted an additional survey in public places (Bus terminals, Railway station, Slum areas, Metro rail projects, Police line, Hospitals etc.). A total of 4 entomology teams surveyed 14 areas during 31 Jul – 04 Aug, 2019.
12 out of 14 sites had B1 > 20
Bus terminal / depot, rail station are most aedes-dense areas
Discarded tires are the most potential breeding sources
Case Analysis Summary
76% of total admitted patients released to home
Downtrend in new admission observed at the end of this week
Ratio of new admission and released patients 54:46 in this week
Huge population movement caused case uptrend outside Dhaka
However, 66% of total outside Dhaka cases released to home