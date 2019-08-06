Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 2, 03 August, 2019
Latest Dengue Situation
22919 Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019
1649 No. of new patients admitted in last 24 hours
4905 No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date
6858 Currently admitted patients
18 Total reported deaths
16043 No. of released patients till to date
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - Frontliner in combating Dengue
A high-profile meeting was called on 1st August 2019 in the MOHFW to overview the current dengue situation and activities undertaken. Mr. Zahid Maleque MP, Hon’ble Health Minister presided over the meeting. Mayors of both city corporations, Chief Coordinator for SDG Affairs, PMO, Secretaries of health and other ministries, DG, DGHS were present among others. Dr. Nagpal, Sr. Entomologist, WHO SEARO briefed the meeting on vector control management
… working in multi-dimension
Fixed fees of basic dengue tests for private sector
Open One-stop Dengue Helpdesk at all hospitals
Extend dengue service / beds in all hospitals
Prepare 3 govt. hospitals in Dhaka for emergency dengue response
Distribution of more than 42,000 dengue kit to all districts, DSCC
Monitoring cell opened in the ministry
Workshop on national treatment guideline review
Discussion on feasibility / prospect of dengue vaccine in Bangladesh
Stand against misleading viral posts in social media
Involve medical college students in awareness campaign at schools