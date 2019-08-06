06 Aug 2019

Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 2, 03 August, 2019

Report
from Government of Bangladesh
Published on 03 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.37 MB)

Latest Dengue Situation

22919 Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019

1649 No. of new patients admitted in last 24 hours

4905 No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date

6858 Currently admitted patients

18 Total reported deaths

16043 No. of released patients till to date

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - Frontliner in combating Dengue

A high-profile meeting was called on 1st August 2019 in the MOHFW to overview the current dengue situation and activities undertaken. Mr. Zahid Maleque MP, Hon’ble Health Minister presided over the meeting. Mayors of both city corporations, Chief Coordinator for SDG Affairs, PMO, Secretaries of health and other ministries, DG, DGHS were present among others. Dr. Nagpal, Sr. Entomologist, WHO SEARO briefed the meeting on vector control management

… working in multi-dimension

  • Fixed fees of basic dengue tests for private sector

  • Open One-stop Dengue Helpdesk at all hospitals

  • Extend dengue service / beds in all hospitals

  • Prepare 3 govt. hospitals in Dhaka for emergency dengue response

  • Distribution of more than 42,000 dengue kit to all districts, DSCC

  • Monitoring cell opened in the ministry

  • Workshop on national treatment guideline review

  • Discussion on feasibility / prospect of dengue vaccine in Bangladesh

  • Stand against misleading viral posts in social media

  • Involve medical college students in awareness campaign at schools

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.