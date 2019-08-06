Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 2, 03 August, 2019

Latest Dengue Situation

22919 Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019

1649 No. of new patients admitted in last 24 hours

4905 No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date

6858 Currently admitted patients

18 Total reported deaths

16043 No. of released patients till to date

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - Frontliner in combating Dengue

A high-profile meeting was called on 1st August 2019 in the MOHFW to overview the current dengue situation and activities undertaken. Mr. Zahid Maleque MP, Hon’ble Health Minister presided over the meeting. Mayors of both city corporations, Chief Coordinator for SDG Affairs, PMO, Secretaries of health and other ministries, DG, DGHS were present among others. Dr. Nagpal, Sr. Entomologist, WHO SEARO briefed the meeting on vector control management

