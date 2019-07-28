Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 1, 27 July, 2019
Key Activities
More than 2,000 doctors and nurses trained on dengue and chikungunya management
National treatment guidelines developed, both in detail and short versions
Guidelines shared electronically and uploaded in DGHS website
Letters sent to all hospitals to ensure treatment according to guideline and daily reporting
More than 22,000 Dengue Diagnosis kits (NS1) distributed to public hospitals
Aedes surveys conducted thrice-in-a-year as part of vector surveillance
TV Scroll with awareness messages in electronic media
Ad in daily newspapers with preventive messages
Leaflets distributed to raise community awareness
10 zonal advocacy Meetings organized in collaboration with DNCC and DSCC
National Technical Committee for Aedes-transmitted diseases formed
Latest Dengue Situation
10528
Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019
373
No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date
8
Total reported deaths
683
No. of New patients admitted in last 24 hours
2671
currently admitted patients
7849
No. of released patients till to date