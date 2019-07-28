Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 1, 27 July, 2019

Key Activities

More than 2,000 doctors and nurses trained on dengue and chikungunya management

National treatment guidelines developed, both in detail and short versions

Guidelines shared electronically and uploaded in DGHS website

Letters sent to all hospitals to ensure treatment according to guideline and daily reporting

More than 22,000 Dengue Diagnosis kits (NS1) distributed to public hospitals

Aedes surveys conducted thrice-in-a-year as part of vector surveillance

TV Scroll with awareness messages in electronic media

Ad in daily newspapers with preventive messages

Leaflets distributed to raise community awareness

10 zonal advocacy Meetings organized in collaboration with DNCC and DSCC

National Technical Committee for Aedes-transmitted diseases formed

Latest Dengue Situation

10528

Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019

373

No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date

8

Total reported deaths

683

No. of New patients admitted in last 24 hours

2671

currently admitted patients

7849

No. of released patients till to date