28 Jul 2019

Bangladesh Dengue Situation 2019 Health Bulletin - volume: 1, 27 July, 2019

from Government of Bangladesh
27 July, 2019
Key Activities

  • More than 2,000 doctors and nurses trained on dengue and chikungunya management

  • National treatment guidelines developed, both in detail and short versions

  • Guidelines shared electronically and uploaded in DGHS website

  • Letters sent to all hospitals to ensure treatment according to guideline and daily reporting

  • More than 22,000 Dengue Diagnosis kits (NS1) distributed to public hospitals

  • Aedes surveys conducted thrice-in-a-year as part of vector surveillance

  • TV Scroll with awareness messages in electronic media

  • Ad in daily newspapers with preventive messages

  • Leaflets distributed to raise community awareness

  • 10 zonal advocacy Meetings organized in collaboration with DNCC and DSCC

  • National Technical Committee for Aedes-transmitted diseases formed

Latest Dengue Situation

10528
Total reported cases till to date since 1st January, 2019

373
No. of patients from outside Dhaka till to date

8
Total reported deaths

683
No. of New patients admitted in last 24 hours

2671
currently admitted patients

7849
No. of released patients till to date

