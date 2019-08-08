Bangladesh - Dengue outbreak (DGHS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 August 2019)

Dengue fever cases have surged across the country as 2,428 new patients were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne virus in just 24 hours on Wednesday, 7 August. The number of dengue cases in 2019 is already higher than in any previously recorded year. Experts worry that the dengue outbreak may continue until November. Over 30,000 patients were admitted to hospitals since 1 January according to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS). Official data reports 23 deaths from dengue in 2019, but unofficial and media reports point to a higher death toll of at least 85. The majority of dengue cases were reported in Dhaka, with some cases in Chittagong, Khulna division and Rajshahi divisions.