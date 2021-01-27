The Bangladesh Delta - A Lighthouse Case Study

Bangladesh consistently ranks as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. About twothirds of the country’s land area is prone to river and rainwater flooding, and its coastlines are exposed to storm surges and tidal flooding. As a result, the country is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise, higher precipitation during the monsoon season, tropical cyclones, and glacial retreat in the Himalayas, all projected to be exacerbated by climate change. While Bangladesh’s approaches to managing water and water-related risks have evolved over time, climate shocks have continually hindered its socioeconomic development—by undermining the productivity of economic sectors such as agriculture and negatively affecting water and food security, as well as human health.

A formal institutional structure and planning process for water management emerged only after the floods of 1954, 1955, and 1956. These disasters led to the creation, in 1959, of the East Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). WAPDA published the first 20-year Master Plan for Water Management in 1964, marking the beginning of water sector planning in what is now Bangladesh. The plan was based on a strategy for flood control and drainage improvement to increase agricultural production.

A defining event for the Bangladesh Delta and the country as a whole was Cyclone Bhola, which made landfall in coastal Bangladesh (at the time still known as East Pakistan) in November 1970. With an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 victims, Bhola remains the world’s deadliest tropical cyclone in recorded history. Analyses of the catastrophe led to substantial improvements in disaster response planning and public health preparedness. Soon after, the newly independent country started investing in riskreducing measures to never again suffer such devastating consequences from a natural disaster. While the Bay of Bengal has since been hit by cyclones of similar intensity, there has been a 100-fold decline in the number of fatalities. What is more, 50 years after the “Great Bhola Cyclone,” Bangladesh is recognized as a leader in disaster risk reduction (DRR).

Bangladesh became a World Bank member country in 1972. The first project it implemented with World Bank support was the Cyclone Protection and Coastal Area Rehabilitation Project. From the outset, Bangladesh invested in resilience—protecting lives, livelihoods, and assets. It accomplished this by elaborating plans for DRR, regulatory frameworks, and climate change strategies; constructing shelters; strengthening early warning systems, disaster preparedness, and institutions; and supporting communities through investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and innovative technologies.

The wide range of actions taken by the Bangladeshi government to reduce disaster risks and build resilience has not only saved lives, but also reduced economic losses and protected development gains. This success is often cited by parties arguing, in international forums, for proactively investing in disaster risk management (DRM). In Bangladesh today, the concepts of DRM and climate change adaptation are closely interwoven with integrated water resources management (WRM) and adaptative delta management, as explained in chapter 3

In 2001, the government prepared a National Water Management Plan (NWMP). The plan provided a national- and regional-level framework for line agencies, local governments, and other stakeholders to plan and implement their activities and projects in a coordinated manner, consistent with national and sectoral objectives. At the time, climate risks were not yet fully integrated into all sectoral policies. Today, Bangladesh systematically considers climate change in its policy making and planning. Bangladesh has long been a front-runner in climate adaptation; it was one of the first countries to prepare a National Adaptation Programme of Action, adopted in 2005 and revised in 2009, and to establish institutions and funds focused on climate change. Bangladesh was also among the first countries to develop, in 2009, a comprehensive strategy for sustainable, low-carbon development—the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan. In 2010 it established the nationally resourced Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund.

Being endowed with the world’s largest river delta and inspired by the success of the Dutch Delta Programme, around 2012, the government started developing a comprehensive development plan for the delta region that would integrate WRM and DRM and spur economic growth—the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 (BDP 2100).

In June 2020, Bangladesh took up the presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, where it represents the interests of the most vulnerable developing countries. Bangladesh will lead this global forum’s efforts to map out a sustainable and climate-resilient pathway. And in September 2020, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh inaugurated the first South Asian regional office of the Global Centre on Adaptation in Dhaka. This further reinforces Bangladesh’s critical role in climate adaptation.

The case study is structured as follows. Chapter 2 gives a quick overview of the Bangladesh Delta. Chapter 3 discusses the country’s current development strategy, which reflects an integrated approach to DRM and WRM. In this context, special attention is given to the BDP 2100 and the role of the World Bank in the country’s transition toward sustainable, climate-resilient development. Chapter 4 goes over key building blocks of the government’s current delta management, and Chapter 5 highlights some aspects of the BDP 2100 that may also be relevant to other deltas. Chapter 6 summarizes the study’s main conclusions.