Bangladesh: Cyclone YAAS - Operation Update Report, DREF Operation n°: MDRBD027 update n° 1

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The severe cyclonic storm “YAAS” made landfall in West Bengal and Odisha coast in India on 26 May 2021 at a wind speed of 150 kmph. On the same day, late evening, it crossed the west coast of Bangladesh. Coinciding with the full moon, causing a 6-8 feet tidal wave across the coastal districts, namely in Bhola, Patuakhali, Sathkira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Barisal and Pirojpur; resulted in broken embankments and inundation. Consequently, people in these areas were forced into temporary displacement or living in a marooned situation. According to the Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG1 ) report dated 6 June 2021, the cyclonic event affected approximately 1.3 million people, damaged around 26,000 houses as well as 16,183 latrines and 1,986 water points in 9 coastal districts. The most affected districts are Bhola, Patuakhali, Sathkira, Bagerhat and Barguna. It is also estimated that around 39 per cent of croplands have been damaged and 3,599 hectares of prawn and fish cultivation area affected. As of 6 June, according to the control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and health emergency operation centre (EoC), the number of deaths was three.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

BDRCS closely monitored the cyclone situation using various global and national forecasting model and shared the monitoring report (Synoptic Weather Analysis) with stakeholders, including in-country Movement partners and different other non-movement partners. Four preparatory meetings were organized on Cyclone YAAS, where BDRCS senior management and the representatives of movement partners actively participated. Subsequently, BDRCS updated its disaster contingency stock. The Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General of BDRCS participated in the preparatory meeting of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR).

Considering the forecast of Cyclone YAAS, BDRCS requested the IFRC to mobilize the imminent DREF for implementing the early actions and for providing emergency relief assistance, such as food, water, health and shelter.

With the support of this DREF, BDRCS allocated a total of 9,500 family packages, which comprised dry food, ORS, face masks, drinking water and soap to the affected district branches - Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Khulna. Besides that, 1,000 tarpaulins and 1,000 hygiene parcels were also allocated.

During this reporting period, relevant BDRCS branches with the support of the national disaster response team (NDRT), volunteers and staff distributed family packages among the 9,500 cyclone-affected households. A total of 1,000 hygiene parcels and 1,000 tarpaulins were also distributed among the most vulnerable households. In addition to that, BDRCS reached 734 people with psychosocial support (PSS), 175 people with first-aid support and 1,508 people with emergency health service through the mobile medical team.

In addition to that BDRCS is in process to deploy national disaster WASH response team (NDWRT) members to install emergency latrines for the affected people. According to the revised operational strategy, BDRCS has initiated coordination with respective district branches and relevant stakeholders to provide multipurpose cash assistance among 1,000 most affected households to meet the emergency needs of one month. At the same time, BDRCS is coordinating with local authorities and affected communities to initiate the cash for work interventions.