Bangladesh: Cyclone YAAS - Final Report (n° MDRBD027)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The severe cyclonic storm 'YAAS' made landfall in India's West Bengal and Odisha coast on 26 May 2021 with a wind speed of 150 km/h. In the late evening, it crossed the west coast of Bangladesh. Cyclone YAAS occurred during the lunar eclipse, which caused abnormal 6-8 feet tidal waves across the coastal districts, namely Bhola, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Barisal and Pirojpur, resulting in breached embankments and inundation. Consequently, people in these areas were forced into temporary displacement or living in a marooned situation. According to the Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG) report dated 6 June 2021, the cyclonic event affected approximately 1.3 million people, damaged around 26,000 houses, 16,183 latrines and 1,986 water points in nine coastal districts. The most affected districts were Bhola, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Bagerhat, and Barguna. It is also estimated that the cyclone damaged 39 per cent of croplands and affected 3,599 hectares of prawn and pisciculture areas. Three deaths were reported by the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) and the health emergency operation centre (EoC).

Cyclone YAAS struck almost the same areas as Cyclone Amphan in 2020. These areas were still struggling when YAAS hit in the rainy season. Consecutive disasters impacted residents their entire lives, impeding their ability to recover. Frequent disasters in these coastal areas caused salinity intrusion and negatively affected livelihoods and agriculture sectors, forcing people to adopt negative coping mechanisms.