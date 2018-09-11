11 Sep 2018

Bangladesh: Cyclone Mora Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (n° MDRBD019)

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 30 May 2017, tropical cyclone (TC) Mora made landfall in the south-eastern part of Bangladesh, with a maximum wind speed of 130 km/h. The cyclone crossed north and several hours later passed through Chattagram division. According to a situation report dated 31 May 2017 of Bangladesh’s Department of Disaster Management (DDM), seven people lost their lives and more than 50,000 houses were damaged in Chattagram (former Chittagong) and Cox’s Bazar districts.

Around 3.3 million people were affected in Cox’s Bazar, Chattagram, Bandarban and Rangamati. On the other hand, the three hilly districts (Rangamati, Khagrachari, Bandarban), Chattagram and Cox’s Bazar experienced the worst landslides in the history due to heavy rainfall in June 2017. At least 160 people lost their lives and 187 people injured. Around 2,124 people took shelters at 19 shelter centres in Rangamati, and 388 people at five centres in Bandarban. Due to landslide, more than 80,000 people affected, around 11,000 houses were reported damaged; more than 1,200 sanitary latrines were damaged and around 1,000 water points such as tube-well and ring-well were damaged.

