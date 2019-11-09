Bangladesh: Cyclone Bulbul - Information bulletin

The situation

As per the special weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today, 9 November 2019, a tropical cyclone “Bulbul” has been developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining area. It then moved north-north-eastwards and is currently lying over the same area. It is again likely to move in a north/north-easterly direction and may cross west Bengal (India) – Khulna (Bangladesh) coast, near Sundarban by this evening. Under its peripheral influence, gusty/squally wind may affect the maritime ports, north bay and coastal areas of Bangladesh from 12:00 hrs local time today.

The BMD has advised the maritime ports of Mongla, Payra and coastal districts of Bhola,

Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalkathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars to keep hoisted to great danger signal no. 10.

Maritime ports of Chattogram along with coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhlai, Laxmipur,

Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars are advised to hoist great danger signal no. 9.

However, Cox’s Bazar is asked to keep hoisted only to signal no. 4.

The districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Noakhlai, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna,

Patuakhali, Barisal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Begerhat and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 100-120 km/h in gusts/squalls with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the Cyclone Bulbul. Under the influence of Cyclone Bulbul and the full moon phase, the lowlying areas of the coastal districts and their offshore islands are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-7 feet height above the normal astronomical tide. The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) has advised all fishing boats and trawlers over north BoB to remain in shelter until further notice. According to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordinating System (GDACS), around 3.56 million people in the districts of Barguna, Jhalokathi, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bagerhat. Khulna and Satkhira are in ‘medium’ to ‘high’ and ‘high’ to ‘very high’ risks due to Cyclone Bulbul.

The GoB through its Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) is monitoring the situation and is organizing coordination meetings with all relevant government and non-government stakeholders. On 8 November 2019, a CPP Implementation Board Meeting took place at MoDMR.

On Friday 8 November 2019, State Minister for MoDMR, Dr. Md Enamur Rahman said that the government had taken adequate measures to face Cyclone Bulbul. Cyclone shelters have been opened in the coastal regions, and local administrations are making announcements on loudspeakers urging people to move away from the coastal areas and move to cyclone shelters.

Government officials, Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) and BDRCS staff and volunteers are involved in the evacuation process. The GoB allocated BDT 500,000 (approximately CHF 5,760) for each coastal district to arrange evacuation of people at risk and necessary support for them. The control rooms of National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) and CPP will be opened 24/7. Holidays of government staff in 13 coastal districts have been cancelled. Water transport services were suspended on Friday, 8 November 2019 in the evening. Meanwhile, the Navy said it has kept five ships ready for emergency relief and rescue operations in Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, and Barguna.