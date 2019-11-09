09 Nov 2019

Bangladesh - Cyclone Bulbul (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone Bulbul is currently in the northern Bay of Bengal and is moving at an average speed of 15 to 20 km/h towards Bangladesh in a north/northeasterly direction. Equivalent to a category 2 tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 110 to 120 km/h, the storm is predicted to cross West Bengal-Khulna coast (near Sundarbans) by Saturday evening.
  • The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued great danger signal number 10 for maritime ports of Mongla and Payra. The local Met office also asked maritime port of Chittagong to hoist great danger signal number nine.
  • A storm surge of 1.5 - 2.1 meters height above normal astronomical tide is expected to affect the low-lying areas and costal islands of the districts of Chittagong, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barisal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira.
  • The Bangladesh Coast Guard has opened its hotlines to assist people during and after the cyclone. All coastal cyclone shelters along with schools are prepared to act as shelters.
  • Local authorities in coastal districts conducted an emergency preparedness meeting and deployed volunteers to disseminate warning messages.

