Bangladesh: Cyclone Bulbul 2019 Situation Report 3: (Date: 10 November 2019, 02:00pm)

1. Situation Overview:

The Very Severe Cyclone Bulbul gradually weakened and turned into severe cyclonic storm and afterwards deep depression followed deliberate landfall in the coastal belt alongside the Bay of Bengal. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), Maritime Ports of Mongla, Payra, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to lower to hoist Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (Riverine) from previously suggested ones.

Relentless rainfall ranging from low to high, fueled the process of reducing wind speed in the districts anticipated to be affected most (source: BMD special weather bulletin no 30 of 10 November 2019). However, wind may flow at 50-60KPH speed in the coastal districts in a northeastward direction.

2. Red Cross Red Crescent Action:

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society’s (BDRCS) Action:

BDRCS regularly participates in government’s decision-making meetings and collaborates accordingly. For example, MoDMR distributed relief items through BDRCS volunteers in Feni and Pirojpur.

An emergency coordination meeting took place on November 10, 2019 at 9:00am at BDRCS National Headquarters in order to share updates on concurrent cyclone condition and perceived responses through unit offices. BDRCS, IFRC, ICRC and in-country partner national society representatives participated in the meeting.

Five branch offices of BDRCS namely Barguna, Patuakhali, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Laxmipur have distributed a total number of 11450 packets of dry food (flattened rice/ sugar/ puffed rice/ biscuit/ water) among people who resided overnight in the shelter centers. Nine most threatened and Five moderately threatened branch offices deployed. trained RCY volunteers who closely collaborated with CPP volunteers in the evacuation, search & rescue as well as food distribution activities.

BDRCS cyclone contingency plan and national response control room remains active.

An emergency medical team is kept standby to support any area if needed.

BDRCS unit and CPP joint responses are highly regarded in national print and electronic media. In addition, BDRCS regularly posting updates through social media.

A rapid assessment team has been sent to Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira district comprising representatives from BDRCS, IFRC and American Red Cross.

BDRCS has updated its disaster preparedness stock at Chattogram and Dhaka warehouses.