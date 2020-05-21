Bangladesh - Cyclone AMPHAN, Situation Report #2 - 21 May 2020

Highlights

• Cyclone Amphan hit Bangladesh's coast around 5:00pm on 20 May 2020 and kept moving inwards with winds of up to 180 km per hour.

• 2.4 million people and half a million livestock were evacuated in 19 coastal districts. Seventeen coastal villages were inundated and at least 10 people were killed.

• Preliminary reports of the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) suggest the hardest hit districts are Khulna, Jessore, Satkhira, Bagerhat,

Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola and Noakhali.

• It is estimated that as many as 500,000 families may have lost their houses due to collapsed embankments and tidal surges. Nearly a million people across 12 districts have been left without electricity.

• Initial reports indicate that emergency shelter assistance, WASH and livelihood support are required.

• In Cox’s Bazar, preliminary reports indicate that damage is fairly minimal with some 300 houses damaged, of which 60 are fully destroyed. Flooding and small landsides as well as blocked drains and damaged stairs, latrines and bridges have been reported in several camps. At this stage, there are no reports of casualties or deaths.

Situation Overview

The Bangladesh Metrological Department reported that Cyclone Amphan hit the country's coast around 5:00pm BST on 20 May 2020. With wind speeds of up to 180 km per hour, it caused tidal surges up to nine feet in some coastal areas, inundating hundreds of villages in Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira. Dhaka and its adjacent districts also experienced high winds and heavy rain.

To minimize the impact of the cyclone on exposed populations, the Government of Bangladesh (GOB), under the leadership of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MODMR) evacuated over 2.4 million people, including 850,000 children under 18, to cyclone shelters. The GoB has also allocated 3,100 metric tons (MT) of rice and 42,000 packets of food along with funds for children’s food ($36,400) and animal feed ($32,900) and US$ 58,700 in cash to 19 risk-prone districts. Local authorities are using these allocations to provide immediate assistance to the people in need.

Initial reports from UNICEF Field Offices and partners indicate that emergency shelter assistance, WASH and livelihood support are required in affected areas. District authorities are collecting information and preparing COVID-19-sensitive community engagement messages for cyclone Amphan recovery. Humanitarian clusters including UNICEF-led sectors are undertaking further assessment.