Bangladesh - Cyclone AMPHAN, Situation Report #1 - 20 May 2020

Highlights

Cyclone Amphan started to have an impact in Bangladesh since the afternoon of 20 May 2020, generating severe winds and heavy rainfalls impacting Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram Divisions.

The cyclone is expected to bring winds of over 200km per hour along with storm surges near the cyclone centre. Information on the impact of the cyclone is not yet fully known.

The Government has planned to evacuate up to two million people to cyclone shelters in the nine most at-risk districts.

UNICEF has prepositioned emergency lifesaving supplies to meet the needs of up to 1.5 million people in the most affected areas of the country and is prepared to activate contingency agreements with partners to provide emergency WASH, nutrition, health, child protection and education services.

While Cox’s Bazar District and the Rohingya refugee camps remain out of the cyclone trajectory, strong winds and rains are anticipated. Preparedness was stepped up in refugee camps with the message to stay indoors. Community awareness raising, prepositioning of supplies and strengthening critical infrastructure has also taken place today.

Situation in Numbers

14.2 million Estimated people living in high risk areas

5 million Children in high risk areas (UNICEF estimate)

9 Districts Districts at high risk located in Khulna and Barisal divisions

2 million People evacuated in cyclone shelters, including 712,000 children under 18.

Situation Overview

As reported by the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD)1 , cyclone Amphan is expected to reach the coast of Bangladesh, making landfall in Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram Divisions starting from the afternoon of 20 May 2020. To minimize the impact of the cyclone on exposed populations, the Government of Bangladesh (GoB),under the leadership of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MODMR) has planned to support the evacuation of up to two million people, including 712,000 children under 18, to cyclone shelters.

Government efforts were supported by 55,515 volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) mobilized across 355 unions of 19 at-risk districts to raise awareness and urge people to take shelter. Maintaining social distancing to prevent transmission of COVID-19 is a major concern in cyclone shelters. In this context, under the Government direction, all shelters were cleaned and all primary, secondary schools and madrasas in priority areas were turned into cyclone shelters to provide for more space. Increased shelter space also allowed separating any person with COVID-19 symptoms from other people.

The Navy has positioned 26 ships for post-cyclone emergency evacuations and relief work in Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, and Barguna. They were supported by two maritime patrol aircraft, with several helicopters carrying out search and rescue operations after the cyclone.

The GoB has also allocated 3,100 metric tons (MT) of rice and 42,000 packets of food along with funds for children’s food ($36,400) and animal feed ($32,900) and US$ 58,700 in cash to 19 risk-prone districts.

In the refugee camps and surrounding host communities of Cox’s Bazar, preparedness measures were stepped up by the Government and humanitarian partners. The Senior Secretary of the MODMR requested that facilities including learning centres be available as backup emergency shelters. Emergency supplies and Response Teams are prepositioned at camp-level.

Cyclone Amphan is not expected to have a major impact on Cox’s Bazar District, where over 860,000 Rohingya refugees are living in makeshift shelters, alongside a Bangladeshi community of 2.3 million.