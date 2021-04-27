Bangladesh: Cyclone Amphan - Operation Update Report (MDRBD024), Operation update n° 2: 26/04/2021

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 16 May 2020 over the Indian Ocean Cyclone Amphan was formed and started moving north over the Bay of Bengal, towards north-east India coastal areas and south of Bangladesh. On 20 May 2020, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued ‘great danger’ signal number 10 for costal districts and their offshore islands and chars1 .

Following the great danger signal and evacuation order of the GoB, more than 2.4 million people were moved to 14,636 permanent and temporary shelters. The cyclone Amphan slammed into the coastal districts of West Bengal, India and then it entered Bangladesh on 20 May evening with wind speed of 150 kmph and caused huge destruction in 26 districts across the country.

According to Need Assessment Working Group2 (NAWG) report dated 31 May; approximately 2.6 million people were affected; 205,368 houses were damaged; 55,767 houses were destroyed in the 19 affected districts. Total 26 people lost their lives. In addition, 40,894 latrines; 18,235 water points; 32,037 hectares of crops and vegetable; 18,707 hectares of fish cultivation area; 440 km of road and 76 km of embankment were damaged. Again, in August, due to active monsoon conditions and lack of sustainable repair of embarkment, a strong tidal surge impacted cyclone affected communities in Khulna and Sathkira. Around 50,000 people severely affected in Koyra and Paikgachha upazilas under Khulna district. At least 250 shrimp enclosures were washed away, and 15,000 people exposed to serious waterlogging issues. In Satkhira district, 375 acres of land inundated and flooded 250 acres of farmlands and fish enclosures.