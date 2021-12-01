Bangladesh: Cyclone Amphan - Final Report (n° MDRBD024)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Cyclone Amphan formed over the Indian Ocean on 16 May 2020 and started moving north over the Bay of Bengal, towards north-east India coastal areas and south of Bangladesh. On 20 May 2020, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued ‘great danger’ signal number 10 for coastal districts and their offshore islands and chars. Following the great danger signal and evacuation order of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), more than 2.4 million people were moved to 14,636 permanent and temporary shelters. The cyclone Amphan slammed into the coastal districts of West Bengal, India and then it entered Bangladesh on 20 May evening with wind speeds of 150 km/h and caused huge destruction in 26 districts across the country.

According to Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG) report dated 31 May, approximately 2.6 million people were affected, 205,368 houses were damaged, and 55,767 houses were destroyed in the 19 affected districts. A total of 26 people lost their lives. In addition, 40,894 latrines, 18,235 water points, 32,037 hectares of crops and vegetables, 18,707 hectares of fish cultivation area, 440km of road, and 76km of embankments were damaged.

In August 2021, due to active monsoon conditions and lack of sustainable repair of embarkment, a strong tidal surge impacted cyclone-affected communities again in Khulna and Sathkira. Around 50,000 people were severely affected in Koyra and Paikgachha Upazilas under Khulna district. At least 250 shrimp enclosures were washed away and 15,000 people exposed to serious waterlogging issues. In Satkhira district, 375 acres of land were inundated and 250 acres of farmlands and fish enclosures were flooded.