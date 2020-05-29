Bangladesh: Cyclone Amphan - Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD024

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 5 million Swiss francs (CHF) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to deliver assistance and support recovery to up to 50,000 people (10,000 households) for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), and disaster risk reduction (DRR). Strengthening the National Society is an integral part of the appeal. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

16 May 2020: Cyclone Amphan formed over the Indian Ocean and started moving north over the Bay of Bengal.

17 May 2020: BDRCS activated its cyclone contingency plan and opened control rooms at the NHQs and in coastal districts.

18 May 2020: BDRCS triggered cyclone Early Action Protocol (EAP) as the triggering thresholds have exceeded based on forecasts and predicted impact.

19-20 May 2020: Approximately 2.4 million people evacuated to 14,636 permanent and temporary shelters in 19 coastal districts.

20 May 2020: Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan slammed into the coastal districts of West Bengal, India and then it entered Bangladesh at evening with wind speed of 150 kmph and caused destructions in 26 districts across the country.

21 May 2020: IFRC approved imminent DREF of CHF 293,810 to provide immediate relief assistance to 30,000 people.

28 May 2020: Emergency Appeal is launched for CHF 5 million to assist 50,000 people.