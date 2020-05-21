Bangladesh: Cyclone Amphan affects 10 million people amid COVID-19

Cyclone Amphan made landfall around 5 p.m. local time between India and Bangladesh, causing strong winds and heavy rain, damaging houses and crops, and cutting off power supply to cities and towns, many of which are working to contain COVID-19.

More than 3 million people have been evacuated to emergency shelters across India and Bangladesh.

Initial reports indicate that at least 72 people have been killed in India and 25 in Bangladesh.

