Bangladesh - Cox’s Bazar : Wash Severity Classification - February 2022

Summary

Based on available data, the host and refugee communities in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh have unmet water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) needs. Out of the 44 classified areas located in Teknaf and Ukhia Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar, 11 are crisis situations (severity phase 3) and 33 are stressed situations (severity phase 2)1 . This is mostly due to lack of access to improved sanitation facilities, water insufficiency, and the use of risky coping mechanisms to meet basic water and sanitation needs.