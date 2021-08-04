Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh – Cox’s Bazar floods update (UN OCHA, WFP, BMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2021)
- Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar (Chittagong Division, south-eastern Bangladesh) have been affected by heavy monsoon rainfall and strong winds since 27 July.
- At least 21 people have died and over 21,000 refugees have been displaced. There has been extensive damage to refugee shelters, roads, primary health clinics, distribution points and latrines.
- International agencies and DG ECHO's humanitarian partners are supporting the affected population, but damaged roads, flooding, and risks of landslides are hindering response efforts. There are concerns surrounding the risk of water-borne diseases and COVID-19.
- On 5-6 August, moderate rainfall with strong winds is forecast over Cox’s Bazar district.